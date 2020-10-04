Local Main 

Oman Air launches scheduled flights to Pakistan

Muscat: Oman Air has launched scheduled services on October 1 to Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Lahore.

Flights to and from Islamabad depart and arrive on Sundays and Thursdays. Flights to and from Lahore depart and arrive on Sundays and Fridays.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Guests traveling to Pakistan should ensure that they are aware of official requirements to enter the country.

