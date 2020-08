Muscat: Oman Air will operate some special flights in the coming days.

The national airline will operate a flight to Jakarta via Kuala Lumpur on August 27, to Istanbul on August 26, to Dhaka starting August 23 and Doha on August 29.

Meanwhile, travelers can check all details related to the scheduled exceptional flights which are frequently updated in the following link: https://muscatairport.co.om/#arriving