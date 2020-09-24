Oman Air announces flights to Salalah

Oman Air will operate two daily flights connecting Muscat and Salalah, from October 1.

Flights from Muscat will depart at 8:45 am and 3 pm. Flights from Salalah will depart at 11:20 am and 5:30 pm.

Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline’s guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel on domestic flights should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website, paca.gov.om, to ensure they are prepared to comply with travel requirements.

Guests traveling onward to countries outside Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all official requirements at their final destinations.

Oman Air will operate two flights per week connecting Muscat and Zanzibar,

which will depart from Oman on Thursdays and Saturdays, and return on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Dar es Salaam will also depart on Thursdays and Saturdays with return flights on Thursdays and Sundays.

Guests traveling to Zanzibar or Dar es Salaam do not need to take a coronavirus test before they travel or when they arrive at their destination and no quarantine is required. Citizens of Oman are not required to obtain a visa; citizens of other nations should review official sources of information to determine if they need a visa to enter the United Republic of Tanzania.