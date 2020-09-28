Oman Air announces flights to Cairo

Muscat: Oman Air will launch two flights per week connecting Muscat and Cairo from October 1.

The flights will depart from Oman on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and return on

Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline will also serve the continent of Africa with twice-weekly flights to Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam, in the Republic of Tanzania.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Guests traveling to Cairo, Zanzibar or Dar es Salaam should ensure they are aware of official entry requirements.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.