Local Main 

Oman Air announces flights to Cairo

Oman Observer

Muscat: Oman Air will launch two flights per week connecting Muscat and Cairo from October 1.

The flights will depart from Oman on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and return on
Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline will also serve the continent of Africa with twice-weekly flights to Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam, in the Republic of Tanzania.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.

Guests traveling to Cairo, Zanzibar or Dar es Salaam should ensure they are aware of official entry requirements.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8059 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

National Bioethics Committee meets

Oman Observer Comments Off on National Bioethics Committee meets

One-stop-shop real estate registry centre to open at Bank Muscat HQ

Oman Observer Comments Off on One-stop-shop real estate registry centre to open at Bank Muscat HQ

RNO ‘Good Fruit’ naval drill begins

Oman Observer Comments Off on RNO ‘Good Fruit’ naval drill begins