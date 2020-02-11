Oman Air aims to reduce loss and to boost Omanisation

Muscat: The year 2019 was good for Oman Air as the company overcome number of challenges with better service, new direct routes and code-sharing with many airlines. The airline survived many geopolitical changes in the region and the suspension of the operations of 5 Boeing 737 Max aircraft of the company, which affected the expansions plan.

Saleem bin Amanullah bin Abdul Hussain, Senior Head of Ground Services at Oman Air, in a statement to the to ONA hoped that this growth will continue in the coming years, in order to achieve the set goals, the most important of which is reducing loss, and reaching the break-even point by 2023.

Oman Air was able to achieve outstanding performance in the On-Time Performance Index, reaching 90 per cent in the average rate of meeting the takeoff schedule during 2019, which reflects the company’s commitment to passengers and places it among the best performing airlines globally in terms of meeting takeoff schedules.

He pointed out that the company’s achievement of 90 per cent in the average rate of meeting the takeoff schedule during 2019 is credited to the various teams of the company that are working hard to achieve results and successes in the record of the national carrier of the Sultanate and its employees.

“One-minute delay of an aircraft costs the company about $100, in addition to losing the customer confidence in the company and this is unacceptable to us.” Abdul Hussain said that there is a specialised section to monitoring of the needs and requirements of the passengers.

He added that passengers are notified of the details related to the flight in the event of delay or postponement, either by phone or text-messaging and providing the available options in the event of cancelling the flight, such as adjusting the timing or providing an alternative flight as desired without incurring any additional amounts. On the speedy completion of travelling procedures, Abdul Hussain assured that the procedures for the tourist class does not exceed 15 minutes and for the business class only five minutes, which are records, compared to many airlines. — ONA

Related