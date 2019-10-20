Oman Air adds five European cities through codeshare

Oman Air continues its expansion across Europe by adding five popular cities to its collection of codeshare destinations with Lufthansa, Europe’s largest airline.

Under the expanded agreement, with the first flights set to depart on October 27, guests can travel on Oman Air flights from Muscat to Munich and Frankfurt and seamlessly connect to Amsterdam, Dublin, Helsinki, Oslo, and Warsaw.

Tickets to these popular hubs of commerce, culture and history are now available from omanair.com, travel agents and all other outlets.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, CEO, Oman Air, said, “Strategic codeshares are a crucial way for us to broaden customer choice and make it easier for business and leisure travellers to reach the Sultanate and beyond. Our relationship with Lufthansa is very important for Oman Air, and we are delighted to offer our valued guests even better connectivity in Europe. We are sure the guests will find the award-winning services of Oman Air and the legacy services of Lufthansa to be a truly rewarding experience.”

The new agreement, which increases the number of codeshare destinations with Lufthansa to 12, reflects Oman Air’s commitment to connecting the Sultanate — a unique, fast-growing destination for commerce and leisure travel — with the world.

Additional codeshare flights between the two airlines, first

established in 2017, serve Brussels, Vienna, Prague, Madrid and

Barcelona. Lufthansa also codeshares with Oman Air on its round-trip flights from Muscat to Frankfurt and Munich.

Oman Air now serves 24 European destinations, with non-stop flights to 10 cities and partnerships connecting guests with 14 additional destinations on the continent.

