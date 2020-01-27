Main 

Oman Air to continue with 737 Max order

Muscat: The National Airline, Oman Air, will not cancel its order of Boeing 737 Max despite the fact that its operations have been affected since the grounding of the fleet in March 2019.
“Our relationship with Boeing is going to continue and we have good relations with Airbus as well,” said reports quoting Mustafa al Hinai, CEO, Oman Aviation Group (OAG), from Davos.On compensation from Boeing for the grounding of the 737 Max, Hinai was quoted saying, “I think Boeing is going to come out with a fair proposal to us.”

