Olive harvest season begins

Muscat: Expecting a plentiful of oil extraction, olive harvest season began in Al Jabal Al Akhdhar in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Monday.

The first amount of olive crops from farmers in Niyabat in the mountain wilayat, which has a climate similar to the one in the Mediterranean, has already been received at Saih Qatanh village where the extraction process is done.

Known for its high quality, nutritional and health values, farmers of olive in Jabal Akhdhar expect the current season to be a good one with high production levels.

Although a number of plants and a high quality of other crops are grown in the wilaya, farmers in recent years have shown increasing interest in growing olives, a close second to pomegranates in the hills.

The production of olive crops that has adapted to the climate of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar has been increasing every season.

The extraction, whether for oil or for food, it is done with the help of the devices provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in the department.

Olive along with other agricultural productions cultivated in Jabal Akhdhar play a role in boosting the national economy in the Sultanate.

