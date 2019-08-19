Olive harvest begins in Jabal Al Akhdhar

MUSCAT, AUGUST 19 – Expecting a bumper crop of olives, harvest season began in Jabal Al Akhdhar in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Monday. The first batch of olive crops from farmers has already been received at Saih Qatanh village where the extraction of oil process is done. Olives of Jabal Al Akhdhar are known for their high quality and nutritional values. Although a number of plants and a high quality of other crops are grown in Jabal Al Akhdhar, farmers in recent years have shown increasing interest in growing olives, a close second to pomegranates. The olive crops have adapted to the climate of Jabal Al Akhdhar and the harvest has been increasing every season. The extraction, whether for oil or for food, is done with the help of the equipment provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. Olives, along with other agricultural crops cultivated in Jabal Al Akhdhar, play a role in boosting the national economy in the Sultanate.

