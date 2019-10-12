OJA seminar at Oxford University on Tuesday

The Omani Journalists Association (OJA), in collaboration with the University of Oxford, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism and the Sultanate’s Embassy, ​​will host Omani-British Press Forum on Tuesday.

The University of Oxford will host an international seminar under the title ‘Civilisation Dialogue, a Balanced View for Cohabitation’. An elite of Omani researchers specialising in civilisations and international relations will take part in the seminar. A number of working papers on the future of press and its role in cohabitation will be presented during the forum.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, OJA Chairman, said the forum reflects the Omani model of tolerance and dialogue which is one of the world most wonderful models and experiences that deserve to be presented to the world.

The working papers include dissertations on the future of the press and its vital role in the civilisational dialogue and the principle of cohabitation.

Professor Eugene Rogan, Director of the Middle East Center at St Anthony College, Oxford University, said that the Sultanate has always played an important role in the Gulf region and the wider Middle East. “We all benefit from a dialogue between Omani and other international journalists and between the academy and the press. We hope that the upcoming symposium will connect the Oxford community with the Sultanate of Oman.”

Daniel Clarke, deputy editor-in-chief of the BBC News Night TV programme, will be presenting a working paper entitled “Voice of the People: How the Voice of the Public Is Reflected in TV News” while Oliver Blake, founding director of Blake Evans and chairman of The New Generation Group at the Omani-British Friendship Association, will speak on “Oman through Western Visions.”

On the sidelines of the symposium, an exhibition of photos of selected Omani photojournalists will be held.

Photographer Hamed al Qasimi said that these photos will show heritage of Oman and its nature.

