OJA members get medical insurance

The Oman Journalist Association (OJA) has signed an agreement with National Life and General Insurance Company for the provision of medical insurance services for the members of the association during the upcoming period.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of OJA, and Badr bin Salim al Marzouqi, Assistant General Manager, Business Development at National Life and General Insurance Company, signed the agreement at OJA premises in the Airport Heights on Wednesday.

The members of OJA will be entitled to medical insurance services at 50 hospitals and clinics in and outside the Sultanate in accordance to programmes that aim to achieve maximum benefit for OJA members and their first degree relatives.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of OJA welcomed the agreement noting that the provision of medical insurance is among the commitments set by the board of directors of OJA 2019-2020 and thanks to God we have managed achieve this objective at affordable and competitive prices.

The chairman of OJA called on the members who are willing to make use of the service to view the medical insurance terms available on OJA premises and the website whether those terms relating to the benefits of the medical insurance service or the health institutions which provide the service. Representatives of the insurance company will be available at OJA premises on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays of the next two weeks to respond to the members’ queries regarding the service.

Al Araimi noted that OJA has agreed to bear a cost of 40 per cent of the insurance value in the first offer and 10 per cent in the second offer which is a good percentage that we hope will be helpful to the members.

