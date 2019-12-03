Business 

Oil prices steady as Saudi pushes for further supply cuts

Oman Observer

LONDON: Oil prices steadied around $61 a barrel on Tuesday as rising expectations of deeper output cuts from Opec and its allies were countered by a potential delay to a US-China trade agreement until after the next US presidential election.
Brent futures rose 4 cents to $60.96 a barrel by 11:16 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 8 cents at $56.04.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, known as Opec+, are discussing a plan to increase an existing supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by a further 400,000 bpd and extend the pact until June, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Saudi Arabia is pushing the plan to deliver a positive surprise to the market before the initial public offering of state-owned Saudi Aramco, the sources said.
US President Donald Trump said that a trade agreement with China might have to wait until after the US presidential election next November, denting hopes of a quick resolution to a dispute that has weighed on the world economy.
“I have no deadline, no. In some ways I think it’s better to wait until after the election,” Trump told reporters in London, where he was due to attend a meeting of NATO leaders. — Reuters

You May Also Like

OEW helps businesses capitalise on overseas markets

Oman Observer Comments Off on OEW helps businesses capitalise on overseas markets

Oman Oil owned Oxea to invest in Duqm SEZ

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman Oil owned Oxea to invest in Duqm SEZ

Centralised platform to help secure better earnings on gypsum exports

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Centralised platform to help secure better earnings on gypsum exports