OIA forms agricultural and marketing company board, changes BoDs

MUSCAT: In continuation of the comprehensive review of its state-owned companies with the aim of raising their efficiency, developing their performance and achieving optimal governance, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) on Thursday announced the formation of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Production and Marketing Company.

This is in addition to making changes in the board of directors’ structure of Oman Fisheries Development Company, Oman Development Bank and a number of electricity sector companies.

According to OIA standards regarding the operating conditions of these companies and the sectors they represent, and in continuation of the social cooperation, a number of government and private sector experts and specialists have been appointed to represent OIA as chairpersons and members of its affiliated companies Board of Directors.

The Agricultural Production and Marketing Company Board of Directors will include two members from Oman Agriculture Association, a representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in addition to Oman Food Investment Holding Company representatives.

The company is considered among OIA’s newly established companies, and will fall under the umbrella of the Oman Food Investment Holding Company.

Hopefully, It will help enable farmers to market their products using modern methods inside and outside the Sultanate, and embody positive partnership with the private sector by contributing to raising the efficiency of the supply chain in its various stages from production to marketing.

It will also help build a production system that aims to achieve balance in local markets with a special focus on providing high-quality local alternatives to agricultural imports for consumers. — ONA

Related