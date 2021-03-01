Offset pact signed with US varsity for leadership development

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 1 –

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) signed on Monday a project agreement for the ‘National Programme for Leadership Development and Future Foresight’ with the University of Arizona (UA) and Institute of Public Administration (IPA), supervising the implementation of the programme.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baowain, Minister of Labour and Chairman of IPA Board of Directors, and in the presence of Nasser al Jashmi, Secretary-General of MoF.

The agreement was signed by Dr Dhafir al Shanfari (Ministry of Finance), Sayyid Zaki al Busaidy, CEO of IPA and Joe Carella, Dean of Eller Executive Education at the UA.

This national programme is one of the projects of Partnership for Development Programme (which is known as Offset worldwide), supervised by MoF, and will fully be funded by LENCO as part of its commitments towards the Partnership for Development Programme.

The programme will be conducted at IPA with the aim to uplift government performance through building the capacity of directors of various government units, and providing them with managerial and leadership skills needed for policy-making and efficiently achieve KPIs.

Throughout the agreement period, the UA will train 150 directors from various government units, and will conduct training courses for national trainers so as to ensure the sustainability of the program.

In addition to provide short courses for 80 persons from higher management levels and 120 employees from various government units. A number of 15 persons will be enrolled in the Advanced Government Leadership programme to be conducted at the campus of UA.