Officials review developmental projects in Musandam governorate
Muscat: Carried out in a joint visit, H.E. Eng.Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, H.E. Dr.Minister of Commerce, industry and Investment Promotion and H.E. Sayyid Minister of State and Governor of Musandam on Thursday reviewed the developmental projects and citizens’ needs in Musandam Governorate.
Their excellencies organized several meetings in Wilayats of Musandam Governorate with its members of State Council, Majlis Ash’Shura, Municipal Council, Musandam’s Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s board of directors, dignitaries and local entrepreneurs.
They have received the citizens’ needs regarding the projects, services and their opinions related to the public expectations in implementing the developmental projects in the governorate.
Their excellencies also inspected a number of roads’ possible routes in the governorate, which the ministry has been studying alternatives for them and the priorities of their establishment.
Most noted routes are Diba-Lima-Khasab road, Khor Najd road, Al Hableen-AlShrja and Khor Najd-Kamzar. They also reviewed the progress of Khasab hospital project.
They, also visited several projects such as Khasab Port, where they were briefed on the port’s master development plan.