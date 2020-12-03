Officials review developmental projects in Musandam governorate

Muscat: Carried out in a joint visit, H.E. Eng.Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, H.E. Dr.Minister of Commerce, industry and Investment Promotion and H.E. Sayyid Minister of State and Governor of Musandam on Thursday reviewed the developmental projects and citizens’ needs in Musandam Governorate.



Their excellencies organized several meetings in Wilayats of Musandam Governorate with its members of State Council, Majlis Ash’Shura, Municipal Council, Musandam’s Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s board of directors, dignitaries and local entrepreneurs.

They have received the citizens’ needs regarding the projects, services and their opinions related to the public expectations in implementing the developmental projects in the governorate.