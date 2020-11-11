OFA agree on postponement of the top-tier Omantel League and first division league to December 19

Muscat, Nov 11 – The commencement of 2020/2021 season of the domestic top-tier Omantel League is shifted to December 19 instead of the previously announced date which was on December 3, according to a source.

This decision was one of the outcomes during the urgent meeting which was held at the Oman Football Association (OFA) premises in Seeb Stadium in presence of the OFA chairman Shaikh Salim al Wahaibi.

The meeting, which was attended by some of the representatives from Omantel league and first division league clubs, discussed moving of the starting date of the first division league to 19 December as well. The previous date was on December 3 as well. Both leagues will end on May 20, 2021.

According to the source, more than 20 clubs raised a proposal to the OFA board on the postponement of the kick-off 2020-2021 season and cancellation of the junior league.

OFA discussed and reviewed the raised proposal and agreed on shifting the commencement of the domestic leagues to December 19.

The cancellation of the junior league is not confirmed yet by the OFA and it will be under revision by the technical specialists and the right decision will be announced later. The decision will depend on the availability of the sports complexes as the matches cannot be held in the local clubs according to the OFA approved medical protocol.

The meeting outcomes included on permission the clubs to sign an agreement with abroad players following the implementation of the home quarantine according to the instructions of the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health. After completion from the quarantine period, the player has to repeat the PCR test to ensure tested as a negative case and that will allow him to join his team.

The 2019/2020 season ended by crowning Seeb as the champion of the league for the first time while Dhofar was placed as runner up and Al Nahda ended in the third position.

Mirbat, Al Oruba and Oman Club were relegated to the first division league. Nizwa had crowned as the first division league champions while Al Shabab was positioned in the second place. Al Musannah team placed in the third position and confirmed their presence in the top flights in the next season.

