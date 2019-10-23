OEW 2019 to help Omani firms shape a new export future

The emerging opportunities for Omani businesses in overseas markets are immense. To help existing and potential Omani exporters, as well as the wider business community, take advantage of everything the international market has to offer, Ithraa, in partnership with SV Pittie Sohar Textiles and ASYAD is organising Oman Export Week (OEW19) during October 27 – 31, 2019, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Held under the auspices of Ahmed al Dheeb, Under Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, OEW19 aims to provide realistic guidance to Omani businesses looking to enter export markets as well as help current exporters expand their international footprint.

“From car batteries, fragrances, furniture and fibre optic cables to footwear, marble, ceramics, honey products, confectionery and more, every day Omani exporters are succeeding in international markets. However, many more possibilities await. In fact, there’s probably no topic more important to an Omani CEO today than how they grow their business, and if you talk about where growth is going to come from in the next decade, it’s going to be in harnessing overseas opportunities,” explained Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director General of Investment & Exports.

Delivered by leading international and local experts, the five-day workshops will help over 500 registered attendees identify routes to international markets, understand the importance of product design and packaging, discover the power of digital marketing and m-commerce, and get to grips with how social media contributes to building an international brand.

“OEW19 has been carefully crafted to focus on the opportunities and trends that are redefining what it means to be an exporter in today’s competitive global market. It’s all about encouraging more Omani businesses to take the first steps towards going global,” pointed out Al Balushi.

While exporting extends a company’s market, boosts turnover and reduces reliance on a domestic customer base, it is not always an easy option with challenges ranging from overcoming exchange rate fluctuations and dealing with cultural, legal and language barriers to meeting labelling requirements and coping with extended payment terms to maintaining a healthy cash flow.

Al Balushi admits that while identifying international opportunities is one thing, being able to capitalise on them is another entirely: “It’s important for local businesses, particularly Oman’s growing start-up community, to understand what it means to go international.

This is why we’re running OEW19. At the end of the day, it’s all about helping local start-ups and SMEs understand what’s involved in exporting and for them to be competitive internationally.”