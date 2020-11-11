ODP launches new business identity for cyber security centre

Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP) launched ‘Cyber Security Park’ ‎as the new business identity of the company’s cyber ‎security centre under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Through this unique identity and dedicated resources for cyber security, ODP embarks on solidifying its status as the leader in cyber security services in Oman as they continue to provide pioneering ‎and effective smart security solutions to ‎reduce cyber-attacks.

Supported by a choice of Preventive, Detective and Threat intelligent cyber security services to shield its customers, Cyber Security Park is equipped and is ‎capable of preventing more than 8000 cyber-‎attacks faced by various institutions in the ‎Sultanate of Oman on a daily basis.

The new identity of the centre boasts of a shield-shaped logo that embodies the five principles of cyber security (Availability, Confidentiality, Integrity, Accountability and Assurance) that the new identity will pursue in all their operations. –ONA