ODP enables business entities in remote operations during COVID-19 crisis

Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP) has enabled many government organisations, companies and banks operating in the Sultanate to re-organise their technical networks and main systems to operate them remotely with complete security and without any hindrance.

It has been carried out to mitigate the effects on the security of electronic networks in line with the decisions of the Supreme Committee tasked with studying scopes for a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

ODP’s role comes as part of its efforts to increase information security in the country and provide assurance against security breaches during such crisis.

Eng Maqbool bin Salim al Wahaibi, CEO of ODP, said that the company, through its Information Security Centre, was working to make systems and networks safe and secure in the Sultanate and protect them from any cyber threats. The centre makes sure that continuous necessary protection standards are applied to ward off any infiltration or virus. Any electronic security threat to these systems is monitored and protection is provided against piracy and hacking.

Al Wahaibi said that remote working enables the work conditions of business entities to be continued at a record speed. It is required in several sectors including banks and financing sectors who were recently requested to scale down their operations to reduce the spread of the virus. This has been done by providing advanced technical systems and solutions to help the employees do their job in a very simple manner with security. He said that the cloud solutions have two main qualities, namely remote operations and low capital and operational cost.

He stated that business entities needed innovative solutions to help them work from a distance and with high efficiency and low financial costs, thus reducing their capital and operating costs during this crisis.

Al Wahaibi said that creativity and providing best advanced solutions have always been the priority of the company. These solutions make the work simple, more effective and efficient. They also reduce the capital and operational costs associated with it. He said that so far the company was successful in providing its cloud solutions to more than 550 companies inside and outside the Sultanate. –ONA