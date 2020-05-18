Business Main 

Octal: 500 new global customers in 3 years

OCTAL said it has seen an increase of 500 new customers globally in the last three years due to expansion in the demand for PET Resin worldwide.

With a multi-modal supply chain connecting the Salalah-based company to the rest of the world, OCTAL has positioned the Sultanate at the forefront of the manufacturing industry, and as a hub of excellence for knowledge transfer and innovative technology in sustainable and environmentally-responsible rigid packaging solutions.

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to burden international supply chains, OCTAL has continued to move large volumes of resin to major global ports with reliable transit times, supporting customers in managing inventories at lower levels.

With a total annual capacity of almost one million metric tons of bottle grade PET resin, OCTAL is the only company in the world with a fully-integrated packaging system from raw material to finished product.

Suitable for a variety of applications including water, carbonated soft drinks, edible oil, and pharmaceutical containers, the resin is designed and engineered to provide high dimensional strength and excellent mechanical properties, including lightness, strength, transparency, and recyclability.

 

