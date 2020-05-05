Occidental Oman sponsors E-Preparation platform for teachers

MUSCAT: In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Occidental Oman has exclusively sponsored the establishment of an electronic preparation platform to serve over 50,000 teachers within the Ministry of Education schools system across the Sultanate.

The E-Preparation Platform aims to contribute in the enhancement and efficiency of online education in Oman, as schools have been following an E-learning based system following rising challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. The system would enable teachers to prepare lessons and material electronically, and conduct various daily tasks outside of student teaching, without the need for physical administrative meetings and office attendance.

The project was implemented in line with the Educational goals of Oman Vision 2040, and is intended to streamline teachers’ daily tasks within the current period, as well as serve as a teachers’ platform when schools reopen in the future.

The E-Preparation Platform will include features for study materials, classes, scientific lessons, educational goals, and teaching strategies. In addition, it aims to enhance communication between the central committee at the Ministry level and teachers across Oman.

“Occidental Oman is proud to sponsor the E-Preparation Platform project, particularly as it is well-timed to answer educational challenges across the Sultanate with schools closing. We have been committed to education as a key pillar to our social responsibility strategy, and look to the E-Preparation Platform project as a vital communication link that will enrich schools across Oman,” said Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman.

This sponsorship falls under Occidental Oman’s umbrella of strategic partnerships and continuous collaboration with key stakeholders, and is part of Occidental Oman’s endeavor and long-term commitment to support programs that enhance economic growth and sustainable development, and that yield a positive impact in the neighboring communities.

