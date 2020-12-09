Occidental Oman celebrates best practice win for Omanisation

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 9

Occidental of Oman recently celebrated its OPAL Best Practices Competition win in the category of Omanisation.

The company won for its submitted project, ‘Talent Management Strategies, Programmes and Results — Mukhaizna Project’.

The event, organised by the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), was held under the auspices of Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Occidental Oman’s project, led by Hilal al Yarubi, Talent Management Manager, centred on the company’s success in Omanisation, expressed key strategies the company has embraced over the years, including hiring fresh graduates as a key pool of talent, and empowering Omani workforce for leadership and senior positions.

This was achieved through talent development strategies for blended learning, including classes and workshops, simulators, on-the-job training, E-learning, and virtual reality programmes.

“We are excited to celebrate this accomplishment, as it highlights Occidental Oman’s long-term focus on Omanisation and empowering our Omani workforce, which has resulted in our achieving an over 93 per cent Omanisation rate for the company,” said Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman.

“Our Talent Management Programme builds on the company’s existing commitment to national capacity development, as we continue to support job-seekers with internship programmes, on-the-job training, and other specialised programmes.”

Saif al Busaidy, VP of Admin, HR, and CSR, said, “This achievement underscores our commitment to investing in the development of our Omani employees, as well as our hiring strategies within our concession areas. We remain committed to the social and economic development of our communities, by enabling our employees through our established and long-term Talent Development Programme.”

