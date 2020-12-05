OCCI welcomes grace period to change work status of expat staff

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has welcomed the Ministry of Labor’s recent announcement that offered employers a grace period to correct the status of their expatriate employees between December 6 and January 6, as part of the efforts to regulate the labor market.

Eng Redha bin Juma al Saleh, OCCI chairman, said in a statement that the decision comes at an important stage in which private sector companies seek to restructure their operations to mitigate the effects of the Covid 19 crisis, which has cast a shadow over the labor market.”

Al Saleh said, “The decision of the Ministry of Labour comes in line with the decisions of the Supreme Committee to help develop new business models and transform as per the changes taking place both locally and globally. It is important for businesses to employ technology and restructure their activities and contribute to the development and regulation of the labor market.”

He called on all business owners to develop strategies by investing their skills and capabilities in the human capital and by using innovative technologies to increase the productivity of companies and reduce costs within the objectives of Oman 2040 Vision.”

The decision, which was announced on Tuesday, allows modifying the professions of the non-Omani workforce from the banned sectors to other professions or vice versa and permitting the amendment of occupations at different professional levels in accordance with the requirements of the profession.

Transfer of non-Omani manpower data from one activity to another in the same establishment according to the licensing requirements of the business.

The decision allows amending the wages of the non-Omani workforce according to the approved work contract.

Permission to transfer non-Omani manpower services from one employer to another according to the controls and prescribed actions.

An employer may apply for a license to recruit and engage in work a non-Omani citizen from inside the Sultanate in the suspended activities if conditions are met.

It allows cancellation of the worker leaving the work notification after paying the fees decided to cancel the report, fees and fines resulting from the expiration of the worker’s license to practice work, and an exception to the period stipulated for canceling the notification by the employer.