OCCI to submit integrated economic recovery report
Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will be organizing a series of meetings with business owners from various economic sectors to study the economic effects of the Covid 19 on the private sector and propose economic incentives to mitigate the effects.
The meetings aim to prepare an integrated report of proposals and solutions and submit them to the Supreme Committee on COVID.
Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, the vice-chairman, OCCI, for economic affairs, said, “OCCI seeks, through these meetings, to discuss the challenges faced by the various economic sectors in the various governorates of the Sultanate separately, to measure the impact of the pandemic on these sectors and suggest appropriate solutions.
He added, “The chamber seeks to contribute to overcoming this pandemic and mitigating its effects in a way that achieves the return of economic growth for various sectors, according to a systematic and thoughtful plan targeting specialized business owners and benefiting from their opinions and suggestions,”