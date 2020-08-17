Local Main 

OCCI to submit integrated economic recovery report

Oman Observer
Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will be organizing a series of meetings with business owners from various economic sectors to study the economic effects of the Covid 19 on the private sector and propose economic incentives to mitigate the effects.
The meetings aim to prepare an integrated report of proposals and solutions and submit them to the Supreme Committee on COVID.
Salem bin Sulayem al Junaibi, the vice-chairman, OCCI, for economic affairs, said, “OCCI seeks, through these meetings, to discuss the challenges faced by the various economic sectors in the various governorates of the Sultanate separately, to measure the impact of the pandemic on these sectors and suggest appropriate solutions.
He added, “The chamber seeks to contribute to overcoming this pandemic and mitigating its effects in a way that achieves the return of economic growth for various sectors, according to a systematic and thoughtful plan targeting specialized business owners and benefiting from their opinions and suggestions,”

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7584 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

PACA reviews readiness for flight resumption

Oman Observer Comments Off on PACA reviews readiness for flight resumption

Expat bachelor evicted from residential building

Oman Observer Comments Off on Expat bachelor evicted from residential building

CBO issues treasury bills worth RO 58m

Oman Observer Comments Off on CBO issues treasury bills worth RO 58m