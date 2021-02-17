OCCI reiterates support for private sector

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) reiterated support to the private sector companies in addressing their issues that have come up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is in continuation with the Chamber’s virtual meeting with the private sector representatives recently that focused businesses related issues during the lockdown and possible solutions with the help of all the stakeholders.

The OCCI representatives took part in the meeting attended by ministers and officials to discuss the challenges and visions of the private sector. Sources at the OCCI said proposals were submitted to protect and support the private sector in light of the current economic scenario.

“Mechanisms of constructive cooperation between government agencies and companies are under active consideration to support the private sector and organise the labour market,” said the sources.

“Additionally, more announcements in support of the private sector companies are under way. It is important to develop and enhance the role of the private sector institutions to keep pace with the changed business scenario,” said the source.

The meeting was attended by Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of the OCCI; Sultan bin Salim bin Said al Habsi, Minister of Finance; Dr Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed al Saqri, Minister of Economy; Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Baowain, Minister of Labour. Members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors and a number of business owners also participated in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the efforts made by the government agencies to support the private sector and empower national cadres in the light of the present economic and financial conditions.

The meeting reviewed the business situation emerging out of the Covid-19, especially with the emergence of new strains, which has directly affected the global economy. Some countries are taking more stringent measures and partial closure which has impacted the economic activities of various sectors and abilities of the private sector.