OCCI meeting discusses investment challenges

A meeting of the foreign affiliates Committee of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI)was held at the Diplomatic Club on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Raed bin Mohammed al Shehhi, member of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce

and Industry, Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of representatives of major foreign companies in the Sultanate.

The meeting discussed the committee’s work plan for the coming period and set its priorities through events such as conferences, workshops and training programmes.

The members agreed to identify the most important

topics of interest to investors in the Sultanate, including the tax system and issues of Omanisation.

It also discussed jobs for young people by identifying the requirements of the private sector and linking them

with programmes and specialisations offered by higher education institutions.

Members looked into the need to hold further meetings with concerned parties to find appropriate solutions to the challenges facing the private sector in general and the challenges facing major foreign investors in the Sultanate in particular.

Ali bin Mohammed Tabuk, Chief Executive Officer, of Salalah Free Zone, the chief guest of the meeting, gave a briefing on the Salalah Free Zone.

He clarified that the zone has many advantages and incentives to attract investors, including simplified procedures and approvals for starting business.

He also said that the zone offers 100 per cent foreign ownership, exemption from customs duties, tax exemption for 30 years and absence of a minimum capital rates.

