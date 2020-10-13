OCCI discusses trade cooperation between Sultanate, Lebanon

Muscat: Eng Redha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), met via video-conferencing with Mohammed Choucair, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Beirut and Mount Lebanon (CCIA-BML).

The two sides discussed several issues related to the development of private sector’s establishments between the two brotherly countries. They also discussed means of developing commercial and economic relations between the Sultanate and its Lebanese counterpart.

Eng Al Saleh praised the continuous cooperation between the two chambers through which successful economic relations can be achieved, indicating that there is a desire among Omani businessmen to cooperate and establish partnerships with their Lebanese counterparts in various trade fields.

The OCCI Chairman reviewed the Oman Vision 2040 and its sectors, which provide national development that would raise the economic and trade levels.

Mohammed Choucair, CCIA-BML Chairman, affirmed the success of the cooperation march between the Sultanate and Lebanon, in addition to promising economic opportunities in various economic sectors. He explained that the Lebanese side’s intention to organize a business delegation to visit the Sultanate in order to closely view the Omani economic environment.

The two sides agreed to pay a major attention to the sectors supporting Oman Vision 2040 in general, and the health and education sectors in particular, to promote cooperation between the Commercial Arbitration Center in both countries, and to prepare for signing a cooperation protocol between the two countries by holding virtual meetings. –ONA