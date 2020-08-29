OCCI continues discussions on private sector challenges

Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has been conducting meetings with business owners to discuss the impact of Covid-19 in various sectors.

At the meeting, the Economic Affairs, Research, and Studies Committee said that there no new taxes or fees should be imposed on the private sector in light of the current circumstances. It added that the government should focus on improving the tax collection from the private sector with the help of the chamber.

The committee also called for the need to work with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) to address the problem of liquidity shortage and its impact on various economic activities.

The meeting also discussed the challenges in the labor market and recommended that there should be a balance on the size of expatriate workers and the Omanisation policy.