Local Main 

OCCI continues discussions on private sector challenges

Oman Observer
Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has been conducting meetings with business owners to discuss the impact of Covid-19 in various sectors.

At the meeting, the Economic Affairs, Research, and Studies Committee said that there no new taxes or fees should be imposed on the private sector in light of the current circumstances. It added that the government should focus on improving the tax collection from the private sector with the help of the chamber.

The committee also called for the need to work with the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) to address the problem of liquidity shortage and its impact on various economic activities.

The meeting also discussed the challenges in the labor market and recommended that there should be a balance on the size of expatriate workers and the Omanisation policy.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7701 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Iran solo country exhibition to begin from January 23

Oman Observer Comments Off on Iran solo country exhibition to begin from January 23

Coach Pim Verbeek resigns on personal grounds

Anuroop Athiparambath Comments Off on Coach Pim Verbeek resigns on personal grounds

Bank Muscat warns customers against fraudulent messages

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat warns customers against fraudulent messages