OCCI Chairman receives Lebanese delegations

Muscat: Eng Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) received at the Chamber’s premises on Thursday Elly Rizk, Head of Lebanon-GCC Economic Relations Development Authority.

Al Saleh expressed OCCI keenness to promote economic and trade relations with the Lebanese private sector. He also affirmed to follow up the achievements made in the progress of relations and seeking to enhance them to serve interests of the two countries.

OCCI Chairman invited Mohammed Choucair, Chairman of the Lebanese Economic Organizations to visit the Sultanate on a business delegation comprising Lebanese businessmen. –ONA

