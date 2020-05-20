CORONAVIRUS Main 

OCCI calls on companies to follow safety guidelines

Muscat: The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) said that companies allowed to reopen should commit to health safety and preventive safety measures set by the competent authorities.

It also emphasized the mandatory wearing of masks in all locations, which would reduce the spread of the virus.

The chamber also called on the employers to inform their workers about the health safety procedures issued by the competent authorities and provide preventive tools such as masks, gloves, and sterilizers in a manner that guarantees the appropriate environment for work and contributes greatly to raising productivity and returning conditions to what they were before the spread of the Covid-19.

