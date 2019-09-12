OCC at Prague International Cement Chemistry Conference

MUSCAT: The International Cement Chemistry Conference which is held every 4 years, will be held in Prague, Czech Republic, from September 15 to 20. Eng Hilal Saif Rashid al Dhamri, General Manager Manufacturer and Eng Abdulaziz Said Khamis al Moqbali, Quality Control Officer, will be presenting Oman Cement Company (OCC).

The OCC in cooperation with Leeds University will be presenting an academic research in the field of cement industry development, as Eng Hilal will be chairing one of the sessions and present a research paper explaining the complicated chemical reaction mechanism in cement industry when using raw materials mixed with petroleum waste.

The conference will be inaugurated with the presence of attendees estimated at over 1,000. individuals and specialists like manufacturers, suppliers, academics and researchers in the field will participate.

It should be noted that Oman Cement Company has been participating in this conference for the third time where the last participation was in 2015 in Beijing. The Company provides all support to improve cement industry efficiency and minimise depletion of resources and energy.

