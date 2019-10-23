OBSC gears up to host GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship

Oman Billiards and Snooker Committee (OBSC) reached to the final stage preparations for the upcoming edition of the GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship in Muscat from November 28 to December 8. The GCC tournament is coming to Muscat for first time.

OBSC Chairman Khalid al Subhi said the committee is gearing up for the important GCC event and 80 per cent of the preparations are completed. “There are many supporting teams under the main committee including media and marketing team, referees team, players team and organising delegations team. The main role of all the teams is to make sure that it ease the process of the players and delegation when they arrive in the Sultanate until the end of the tournament.”

“All the details of the GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship will be unveiled during a detailed press conference which will be held in the first week of November. The list of national team players, the sponsors, logo of the tournament and many other subjects will be released at the press meet,” the OBSC chairman added.

Al Subhi said the OBSC has appointed British coach Frank to be the head coach of the Sultanate team during the GCC tournament. “The coach has joined the team and he is heading the domestic camp for the players which is under way now,” the OBSC chief said.

Coach Frank stated that he is pleased to be back in the Sultanate after a successful summer camp which he spend with the under-21 team players. “It is great to be back in Oman for another new task. We began our technical warm-up for the forthcoming GCC Billiards and Snooker Championship. Despite I am here since October 15, the team players started their preparation in the camp since beginning of this month. This is an essential good indication for the player’s enthusiasm to attend the training in well discipline. Three days per week and five hours duration is the period of training for the national team players,” he said.

The head coach of the Sultanate team for Billiards and Snooker mentioned that the last stage of the domestic camp will include training during the morning sessions as the tournament will have competitions in the same timing.

“Oman is the one of the top GCC countries who has talented players in under-21 category. As many as 13 players attend the training with full enthusiasm. This encourages us as technical staff to provide full technical support to the players to grow better and gain better results,” the British coach added.

