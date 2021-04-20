OAB promotes three LEAD graduates to senior positions

MUSCAT: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) announced the promotions of three of its Omani employees who are graduates of the ‘Leadership Enhancement and Development’ (LEAD) talent programme.

Each of them will be taking on high responsibilities, within the hierarchy of the Bank’s top management. Mohammed Ahmad al Asfour, Manager of Banking Applications was promoted to Head of Banking Applications, Mohammed al Qassabi, IT Support Manager was promoted to Acting Head Support and Operations Services and Arif Yaqoob al Balushi, Assistant Head of System Control and Quality Assurance was promoted to Head of IT Governance and Quality Assurance. Each of these promotions is within the framework of the Bank’s human resources strategy, focused on talent management and career advancement.

Commenting on the new appointments, Rashad al Musafir, CEO of OAB, said, “The LEAD Programme is one of the most significant development programmes designed by the Bank to enhance local talents. The programme is catered to building leaders from the second and third line employees, over a period of six months, enabling them to take on higher responsibilities after graduation.

Mohammed al Asfour, from the third edition of LEAD, Arif al Balushi, from the second edition of LEAD, and Mohammed al Qassabi, from the first edition of LEAD, have each proven their capabilities and are well-qualified to take on these positions. This way they can further contribute towards efforts at achieving the strategic objectives of the Bank during the coming period.”