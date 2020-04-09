Nursing, midwifery sector in Sultanate witnesses remarkable progress

Muscat: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that this year is the “Nurse and Midwife” year in an initiative comes to highlight the role of nursing and midwifery in the world.

WOH estimated that an additional 9 million nurses and midwives are needed if the world is to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

Nursing profession has developed in the Sultanate over the first years of the renaissance era. The number of nurses in the Sultanate reached around 20,000, including 15,217 nurses who work in health institutions of the Ministry of Health with an Omanization rate of 64 per cent.

The health sector has witnessed a progress in line with the government’s interest in providing the primary, secondary, and territory healthcare services for all citizens and residents. In 1979 the Ministry of Health established Nursing Department. In 1982 the first Omani woman was appointed as the Nursing Director. Furthermore, a number of Omani nurses obtained scholarships in various specializations in the UK and USA.

Health Science Institute was inaugurated in 1982 for specializes, such as nursing science, laboratories, X-ray and physiotherapy. This was followed by inauguration of a number of nursing institutes in the wilayats of Salalah, Nizwa, Sohar, Ibri, Sur and other governorates.

This progress was crowned in 2001 by the inauguration of the Specialized Nursing Institute, which includes specialisations like midwifery, adult critical care, emergency and infection control. In 2016, the level of study was upgraded into a bachelor degree in all health institutes of the Ministry of Health by unveiling the Oman Health Science College. In addition, the Oman Specialised Nursing Institute was also upgraded to become the Higher Institute for Health Specialisations.

Over the last decade, nursing and midwifery sector witnessed a remarkable progress. in 2014, the Department of Nursing Affairs was upgraded to a Directorate General, as it includes three departments for profession organization, human resources and professional practice.

The Directorate General works on upgrading nursing profession in all professional and ethical aspects, developing and following up nursing policies, regulations, strategies and plans in order to meet requirements of the health services. –ONA

