Nurseries, kindergartens to open from December 13

Nurseries and kindergartens will open their doors for the first time on December 13 after more than eight months of closure due to the spread of the new Covid-19.

They will resume as part of the seventh package of commercial and industrial activities that the Supreme Committee decided to reopen with full commitment to all health requirements and procedures.

A source in the Ministry of Social Development said conditions of reopening will be revealed soon by the Ministry in different media channels.

Nurseries were closed since March, this year, which led to several problems, including the financial impact on nursery owners, as they complained about the lack of liquidity to pay building rents and the salaries of supervisors and nursemaids.

