Oman’s number of new Covid-19 cases to remain high: Minister

Muscat: The number of new Covid-19 positive cases will be high in the coming days, the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said in an interview with Oman TV.

A total of 2,400 cases have recovered from the illness, he said and added there is a possibility of number of deaths going up over the coming days.

“The efforts of the Ministry of Health in active epidemiological monitoring, including more tests reflected in the increase in the number of new cases in the past two days,” he said.

“We urge all to abide by the instructions to prevent Covid-19, especially wearing masks and washing hands with soap and water after touching surfaces,” he said.

We have noticed that there were some gatherings to perform Tarawih prayers and mass Iftar during Ramadhan,” he said.

The total number of positive cases in the Sultanate currently stands at 10, 243, in addition to 42 death cases.