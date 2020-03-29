Local Main 

Now consult doctors online on Covid-19

Oman Observer

Muscat: Online consultations will be provided by specialist doctors on Instagram in light of the current health conditions in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5625 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Forum highlights remote sensing applications in oceanography

Oman Observer Comments Off on Forum highlights remote sensing applications in oceanography

Five people hospitalised after fire engulfs Barka apartment

Oman Observer Comments Off on Five people hospitalised after fire engulfs Barka apartment

11,585 people visit Al Baleed, Samahram

Oman Observer Comments Off on 11,585 people visit Al Baleed, Samahram
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW