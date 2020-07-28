Local Main 

Noticeable decline in new cases likely by the weekend: MOH

The number of infected cases of Covid-19 can come down by nearly 60 percent with tougher lockdown measures, said a senior official at the Ministry of Health.

Speaking to Oman TV, Dr. Saif al Abri, Director General of Disease Control, said, “We are beginning to notice a decrease in the number of cases registered and we hope that there will be a noticeable drop at the end of the week or during the days of Eid. This will be the criteria for evaluating the success of the measures to prevent movement and the total closure between governorates.”

He said it is the responsibility of the individuals to protect themselves when going shopping, especially in traditional markets, during the daytime when movement within a governorate is allowed.

 

