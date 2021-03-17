Not more than 70% attendance in govt offices: Supreme Committee

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, to follow updates on Covid-19 and ways to curb its spread and deal with its impacts. The committee listened to a briefing from the technical team about the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate and noted the steady rise in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in different governorates of the Sultanate. It also studied the common causes of this serious surge, including familial and social gatherings. It noted the alarming surge in travel-related infections from some countries at a time the world is experiencing rapid propagation of the disease.

In pursuance of efforts to protect individuals and society and to address the risks that might peak to death and to ensure the health sector’s ability to perform its duty in handling Covid-19 cases and other cases which need medical attention, the Supreme Committee decided to take the following measures.

To Impose a ban on all direct flights from the United Kingdom (UK), except cargo flights, and prohibiting entry of passengers arriving from the UK or who were in transit there over the past 14 days. The ban takes effect from 12 pm on Friday (March 19) continues till further notice. Omani citizens are exempted from the ban.

To downsize to 70 per cent the number of employees at the workplace in units of the state administrative apparatus and other legal entities with effect from Sunday (March 21) till Thursday (April 1). The Supreme Committee urges all departments to continue to take precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease and to follow up the commitment of all to the instructions.

To extend the closure of all commercial activities in all governorates of the Sultanate from 8 pm to 5 am till Saturday (April 3). Exemption from this covers fuel filling stations, health establishments, private pharmacies, tyre sale and repair outlets at filling stations, transport, cargo and unloading services and the operation of factories without the option of receiving clients and customers, home deliveries, the handing over of food orders to customers in their vehicles from restaurants, cafes, mobile cafeterias and licensed street vendors, as well as offering “guests-only service” at restaurants located within hotel establishments.

To activate the role of volunteers in all wilayats of the Sultanate in coordination with the respective walis.

To permit the use of beaches to practise ‘individual’ sports, while at the same time maintaining a total ban on gatherings at beaches and elsewhere.

The Supreme Committee urges all to stick to precautionary measures endorsed by the departments concerned everywhere — in residences, workplaces and public places.

In particular, the Supreme Committee laid emphasis on the prohibition of gatherings and assembling for whatever purpose and irrespective of their nature or whereabouts — be it familial or social gatherings or assembling in houses or in farms or anywhere.

The committee also exhorts the public and private sectors to devise necessary mechanisms for the implementation of the above-mentioned instructions. The committee warned that there will be no lenience with offenders who breach the instructions.

The committee reaffirmed that the authorities concerned will continue to monitor and apprehend offenders and impose penalties against them

to help protect individuals and society.

Concluding its statement, the Supreme Committee prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect all people against all harm. — ONA