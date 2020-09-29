Non-Omani lawyers not to plead before courts: Ministry

Muscat: The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in Oman has issued a statement on Tuesday that non-Omani lawyers (expatriates) may not attend or plead before the courts of various degrees.

It called on law firms, civil law firms, and all concerned authorities in the Sultanate to adhere to this date to enforce the aforementioned provisions and to take all necessary measures in the implementation of the rule of law.

The ministry said it appreciates the efforts made by the non-Omani lawyers and the contributions and experiences to advance the legal profession in the Sultanate and raise the level of those working in it, wishing them success and progress in their career.