No time set for resumption of air travel in Oman: Minister

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport, said that no specific date has been set for the resumption of air travel in the Sultanate.

He was replying to questions at a press conference of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

He said Resuming air traffic will start locally first and then internationally, but no time has been set for this yet.

The return of the flight operations will require the restructuring of the national airlines, as revenue during this period has reached zero.”

“Oman Aviation Group Group was able to reduce expenses by more than 43 percent of the previously approved and we look forward to reducing more than that.”

He said the government is trying to reduce expenses by 43 percent in the aviation sector as the return to the pre-pandemic (Covid-19) days will take a long time, up to four years.

The aviation sector globally was directly and significantly affected by this pandemic.

There is an indirect impact on other sectors, such as tourism and aviation-related conferences.

O There is a professional team working on the conditions and obligations that must be met after resuming air traffic, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The restoration of public transportation will be gradual and with new regulations, he said.

 

 

