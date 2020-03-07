Local Main 

No suspension of studies without consulting govt: MOH

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman issued a statement on Saturday on the issue of suspension of studies in educational institutions.

“It is recommended that no educational institution suspend study without coordinating with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education, the authority, or the ministry affiliated to it, after referring to the Ministry of Health,” the statement said.

The ministry said that the decision to suspend studies in any educational institution depends on the local epidemiological situation after assessing the risks following the reports of laboratory-confirmed cases. “It also seeks to investigate the people who have been in contact with these confirmed cases.”

MOH has been following up on the people in institutional or domestic quarantine.

 

