No side effects recorded from vaccination: Minister

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammad al Saeedi, Minister of Health, visited the vaccination centers in the Governorate of Muscat on Sunday.

He says that 7,600 people have been vaccinated in the Sultanate to date and that no side effects have been recorded except for what is expected.

A rare case of rash was reported in one person in the Sultanate, and he did not require hospitalization, the minister said.

The Minister of Health confirmed that the Sultanate’s history of vaccinations is well-attested and it was classified in 2016 as the first among 127 countries in administering vaccines.

“We did not use any vaccine except after reviewing the studies and clinical trials and registering the vaccination and medicine in the country of origin and its use.”

“Four million people have been vaccinated around the world and no serious complications have been recorded. Therefore, I call on the target groups to take the vaccine and not to heed rumors and go to take it in the vaccination centers.”