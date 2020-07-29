No shortage of fuel during lockdown period in Oman

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has said that vehicle fuel and related products will be available at all 652 fuel filling stations in the country during the lockdown period, which will continue until August 8.

Night work permits have been granted to include one fuel station operating in each governorate in coordination with operating companies.

In coordination with the fuel marketing companies operating in the Sultanate, efforts have made by the ministry to ensure the smooth flow of service in all states of the Sultanate.

MOCI said coordination has been made with Shell Oman Marketing Company that runs 199 stations, Oman Oil Marketing Company that runs 226 stations, and the Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company that runs 227 stations.