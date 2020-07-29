Local Main 

No shortage of fuel during lockdown period in Oman

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has said that vehicle fuel and related products will be available at all 652 fuel filling stations in the country during the lockdown period, which will continue until August 8.

Night work permits have been granted to include one fuel station operating in each governorate in coordination with operating companies.

In coordination with the fuel marketing companies operating in the Sultanate, efforts have made by the ministry to ensure the smooth flow of service in all states of the Sultanate.

MOCI said coordination has been made with Shell Oman Marketing Company that runs 199 stations, Oman Oil Marketing Company that runs 226 stations, and the Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company that runs 227 stations.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7424 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sayyid Fahd receives Iranian health minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Fahd receives Iranian health minister

US praises His Majesty’s far-sighted vision

Oman Observer Comments Off on US praises His Majesty’s far-sighted vision

Indian singer guest of honour at ISC music fest

Oman Observer Comments Off on Indian singer guest of honour at ISC music fest