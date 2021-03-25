No quarantine exemptions for vaccinated: MoH

Muscat: The Sultanate is witnessing an alarming increase in the number of daily patients in health institutions.

Dr. Faryal Al-Lawati, Senior Consultant of Infectious Diseases and Head of the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Royal Hospital, said the reasons include the failure to apply precautionary measures such as wearing a mask properly, sterilizing hands and gatherings in social events and shopping centers. Also, there has been a lack of commitment on part of some incoming travelers who are under domestic or institutional isolation.

She added the reasons include the decision to ignore the national campaign for immunization by some target groups.

Regarding the registration of cases of Covid-19 that were infected twice, she said that at the global level studies have shown that infection may happen and that very few cases of Covid 19 have been detected in the Sultanate, where some symptoms were detected 3 months after getting the disease.

Meanwhile, the Royal Hospital sources confirmed the third wave of the spread of the virus and that the largest percentage of those entering the intensive care departments are the group between the ages of 55 – 65 years, which did not receive the vaccine until Now.

They said the efficiency of the vaccine is shown only after two weeks or more, and those who have taken the vaccine must continue to adhere to the health procedures as they can be infected with the virus without showing symptoms and then transmit it to others.