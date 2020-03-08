Local 

No need to suspend schools: MOE

Muscat: The current situation does not call for the suspension of schools in the Sultanate, said a senior official at the Ministry of Education.

“Certain criteria need to be met and some conditions are to be followed if the schools have to be closed to control the spread of Coronavirus, ” said Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Ministry for Health Affairs.

The Ministry of Education on Saturday had warned all educational institutions affiliated to it, not to suspend studies without its prior approval. “The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Health are the competent authorities in Oman to decide issues regarding functions of the educational institutions.”

