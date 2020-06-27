No import of watermelons in wooden vessels: Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) has issued a statement on reports about watermelons shipped on board a wooden vessel to the port of Suwaiq.

The ministry said that the circulated video clips were old and confirmed that the import of watermelon was been stopped as per the decision of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

The Iranian watermelons are imported through refrigerated containers and in ships made of iron.

MOAF said that import of agriculture products to the Sultanate requires obtaining a prior permit that specifies the requirements, including a phytosanitary certificate confirming that those agro products are free of agricultural pests in accordance with the agricultural quarantine law and its executive regulations.

When the shipment reaches the entry points approved in the Sultanate, it is examined by agricultural quarantine specialists in the MOAF to ensure that it complies with the requirements by taking random samples and sending them to the relevant laboratories.

MOAF said that based on the results of the analysis, appropriate measures are taken to either allow the shipment to enter or reject it.

The ministry said it will not any product that does not meet the requirements like being free of any agricultural pests, its quality, and suitability for human consumption.