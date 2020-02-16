No impact on oil and gas operations from coronavirus

The operations carried out by the oil and gas sector companies have not been affected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak due in part to the presence of a sufficient strategic reserve of substances and equipment but also as a result of the precautionary measures taken by oil and gas companies, said Dr Salman bin Mohammed al Shedi, Director-General of Petroleum Investments at the Ministry of Oil and Gas.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference for announcing the details of Oman Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference (OPES2020) which will take place on March 9-11, the Al Shedi noted that the coronavirus outbreak has had an impact on the logistic operations (shipment of equipment and substances required for oil and gas industry) as well as the supply of production lines and other operations across the world. However, the firms operating in the Sultanate have already taken necessary precautions to handle the situation.

Organized by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in association with Omanexpo under the supervision of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the 12th edition of OPES2020 will bring together more than 400 local and international firms.