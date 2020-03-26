No flights to India from Oman until April 14

Muscat: India has announced that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 6.30 pm GMT of April 14, 2020.

However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by India’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Please acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance.

Earlier, Air India Express announced the cancellation of flights due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions until April 29.

• IX 337 (Calicut-Muscat) cancelled from March 29 to April 29.

• IX 350 (Muscat-Calicut) cancelled from March 30 to April 30.

• IX 549 / IX 554 (TRV-MCT-TRV) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.

• IX 443 / IX 442 (Kochi-Muscat-Kochi) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.

• IX 817 / IX 818 (Mangalore-Muscat-Mangalore) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.

• IX 713 / IX 714 (Kannur-Muscat-Kannur) cancelled from March 29 to April 29.

• IX 341 / IX 342 (Calicut-SLL-Calicut) cancelled from March 29 to April 29.

• IX 543 / IX 544 (TRV-Kochi-SLL-Kochi-Salalah) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.

“All travellers are requested to make a note of the above changes and take necessary actions at your end,” the company said.