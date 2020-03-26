Local 

No flights to India from Oman until April 14

Oman Observer

Muscat: India has announced that all scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 6.30 pm GMT of April 14, 2020.

However, this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by India’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Please acknowledge the receipt and ensure strict compliance.

Earlier, Air India Express announced the cancellation of flights due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions until April 29.

• IX 337 (Calicut-Muscat) cancelled from March 29 to April 29.
• IX 350 (Muscat-Calicut) cancelled from March 30 to April 30.
• IX 549 / IX 554 (TRV-MCT-TRV) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.
• IX 443 / IX 442 (Kochi-Muscat-Kochi) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.
• IX 817 / IX 818 (Mangalore-Muscat-Mangalore) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.
• IX 713 / IX 714 (Kannur-Muscat-Kannur) cancelled from March 29 to April 29.
• IX 341 / IX 342 (Calicut-SLL-Calicut) cancelled from March 29 to April 29.
• IX 543 / IX 544 (TRV-Kochi-SLL-Kochi-Salalah) cancelled from March 29 to April 30.

“All travellers are requested to make a note of the above changes and take necessary actions at your end,” the company said.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5600 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Indian schools warned against ‘Momo’ challenge

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Indian schools warned against ‘Momo’ challenge

Technology draws praise

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Technology draws praise

State Council holds lecture on the art of event management

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council holds lecture on the art of event management
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW