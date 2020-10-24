Local 

No date set for reopening of mosques

Oman Observer

Muscat, Oct 24 – The authorities have denied reports circulating about the opening of mosques in Oman in the middle of November. “There is no truth to this news circulating about the opening of mosques in the Sultanate on the date indicated, and we call on everyone to obtain information from official sources and to refrain from recirculating rumours,” a statement said. Earlier, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has said it will take a suitable decision on the opening of mosques and areas of worship in the middle of November, depending on local indicators to be issued by the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.

The decision will also bear on infection peak reports to be issued by the Supreme Committee, the ministry added. The ministry reaffirmed its extreme keenness to resume the opening of mosques and places of worship. The ministry explained that due to the impacts of the pandemic on public health, Sharia wisdom requires that precautionary measures have to be taken to protect life.

